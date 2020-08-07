Mugshots : Madison County : 08/06/20 – 08/07/20

1/9 MICKEL MARABLE Violation of probation

2/9 BRANDON PURDY Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

3/9 DANNY BILLINGS Sex offender registry violations

4/9 JUSTIN GOODMAN Violation of parole

5/9 JASON PAUL JONES Failure to appear



6/9 CORTNEY LENIOR Failure to appear

7/9 RODRIGUS LONG Sex offender registry violations

8/9 JEREMY MOORE Violation of community corrections

9/9 DUSTIN LEE MORRISON Assault



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/07/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.