Mugshots : Madison County : 08/06/20 – 08/07/20 August 7, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff MICKEL MARABLE Violation of probation BRANDON PURDY Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon DANNY BILLINGS Sex offender registry violations JUSTIN GOODMAN Violation of parole JASON PAUL JONES Failure to appear CORTNEY LENIOR Failure to appear RODRIGUS LONG Sex offender registry violations JEREMY MOORE Violation of community corrections DUSTIN LEE MORRISON Assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/07/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots