Nursing home staff surprise retiring administrator

JACKSON, Tenn. — Staff at a local nursing home surprised their retiring administrator.

Bob Herring retired after 22 years from Maplewood Healthcare Center as the nursing home administrator.

Employees surprised him this with a drive by parade, decorating their cars with retirement themed decorations and his favorite sports team.

They also decorated his front yard.

Herring said he couldn’t spend his last days at the nursing home because of the pandemic.

“To have them come and show their appreciation, it’s just exceptional. I’m just so happy to see them and to be able to say goodbye to them in this fashion,” Herring said.

He said it’s important to love what you do and have fun while you’re doing it.