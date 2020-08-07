Porchfest Drive-In to be held at Carl Perkins Civic Center Friday evening

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 731Day Porchfest Drive-In will be held Friday, August 7 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The event was originally planned for July 31, but rescheduled due to rain.

The parking lot will be transformed into a drive-in theater, premiering films produced by local producers Mariposa Pictures and Sunrise Media, highlighting Jackson’s local music community.

Concessions will be available and a food truck lot will be set up.

The lot opens at 7 p.m. and will close at showtime, which is expected to be 8:15 p.m. Guests are asked to enter from Auditorium Street.

Parking is limited as every other space will be left open to observe social distancing guidelines.

Masks are encouraged when walking around the lot, and will be required within the food truck lot.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.