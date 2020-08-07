Suspect in car chase was wanted in Illinois

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police have issued a statement following a chase into Weakley County that ended with shots fired near the Highway 22 bypass.

According to a news release, law enforcement officers from multiple Kentucky agencies chased a vehicle into Martin just before noon Thursday.

The release says the incident ended at the on-ramp to the Highway 22 bypass near the Weakley Nissan/Ford dealership when the vehicle crashed and shots were fired.

The chase started because the driver was wanted in Fulton County, Illinois on charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, according to the release.

The suspect was taken by medical helicopter for treatment of injuries that are believed to have been self-inflicted, the release says.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.