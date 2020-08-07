The Foundation announces executive leadership expansion

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is expanding its executive leadership.

A news release from the organization announced Donna Stines as Philanthropy Director and the Beth Koffman as Vice President.

The Foundation says Koffman has been with the organization for 13 years and will now oversee West Tennessee Healthcare’s annual employee giving campaign and will be responsible for implementing a grateful patient initiative.

“We are excited to welcome Donna to our team and expand the needs we are able to meet in our community through her addition and the promotion of Beth,” said Frank McMeen, President of the Foundation.

The release says Stines brings 17 years of fundraising experience and will focus on philanthropic giving by supporting healthcare initiatives in partnership with West Tennessee Healthcare.