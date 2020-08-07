US Marshals announce arrest of man in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Brandon Purdy in a news release on Friday.

Marshals say Purdy was arrested after he was tracked to an address on McGee Loop Road in Jackson on Thursday.

Marshals say he fled in a vehicle, but was pursued and eventually came to a stop on Henderson Road.

The release says Purdy was then taken into custody with no further incidents.

Several warrants had been issued for the arrest of Purdy on Thursday, including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.