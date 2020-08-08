120,585 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,215 deaths, 5,262 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 120,585 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, August 8. In addition, 1,215 people have died and 5,262 have been hospitalized. Another 80,340 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 1,764 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 39 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 676

Bedford County – 918

Benton County – 148

Bledsoe County – 695

Blount County – 1,277

Bradley County – 1,903

Campbell County – 247

Cannon County – 143

Carroll County – 296

Carter County — 512

Cheatham County – 578

Chester County – 217

Claiborne County – 266

Clay County – 75

Cocke County – 457

Coffee County – 522

Crockett County — 266

Cumberland County – 450

Davidson County – 20,383

Decatur County – 198

DeKalb County – 349

Dickson County – 679

Dyer County – 628

Fayette County – 686

Fentress County – 92

Franklin County – 325

Gibson County – 693

Giles County – 378

Grainger County – 196

Greene County – 467

Grundy County – 113

Hamblen County – 1,383

Hamilton County – 6,062

Hancock County – 78

Hardeman County — 898

Hardin County – 462

Hawkins County – 451

Haywood County — 463

Henderson County — 563

Henry County — 276

Hickman County – 259

Houston County – 57

Humphreys County – 120

Jackson County – 124

Jefferson County – 559

Johnson County – 265

Knox County – 4,513

Lake County – 782

Lauderdale County – 489

Lawrence County – 550

Lewis County — 73

Lincoln County – 280

Loudon County – 725

Macon County – 858

Madison County – 1,064

Marion County – 222

Marshall County – 290

Maury County – 1,225

McMinn County – 531

McNairy County — 371

Meigs County – 104

Monroe County – 418

Montgomery County – 1,902

Moore County – 61

Morgan County — 118

Obion County — 546

Overton County – 180

Perry County – 79

Pickett County — 31

Polk County – 204

Putnam County – 1,740

Rhea County – 528

Roane County – 461

Robertson County – 1,535

Rutherford County – 6,463

Scott County – 118

Sequatchie County – 105

Sevier County – 1,850

Shelby County – 22,916

Smith County – 445

Stewart County — 74

Sullivan County – 962

Sumner County – 3,404

Tipton County – 1,195

Trousdale County – 1,582

Unicoi County – 161

Union County — 154

Van Buren County – 36

Warren County – 507

Washington County – 1,225

Wayne County – 225

Weakley County — 421

White County – 281

Williamson County – 3,478

Wilson County – 2,262

Out of state – 2,860

Pending – 3,128

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 148

Asian – 1,071

Black or African-American – 22,800

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 84

Other/Multiracial – 17,188

White – 54,369

Pending – 24,925

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 65,762

Hispanic – 19,089

Pending – 35,734

Gender:

Female – 60,447

Male – 58,796

Pending – 1,342

