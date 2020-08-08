Giveaway helps kids return to school

JACKSON, Tenn. — A church in east Jackson rose up to help residents who are getting ready to go back to school.

“It’s better to give than to receive. Anything we can do to make it easier for our students to be successful in school, we want to be a part of that team,” said Sam Jones, East Jackson Church of Christ Family Life Minister.

For East Jackson Church of Christ, the ninth annual Back-To-School Giveaway was a resounding success.

“Big turnout at the beginning. We have a break and then all of the sudden, we have a big rush of people. About every four to five minutes we have another rush of people coming in,” said Valerie Dodson, Co-Chairperson for the Back-To-School Giveaway.

“We had about 25 families that signed up. They pre-registered, but I think our last number was at 35,” Dodson said.

Even with COVID-19 disrupting some back-to-school plans, students need materials to learn in any method.

“We give book bags of supplies that gets kids ready for school for the upcoming year. Binders, pencils, papers, rulers, coloring crayons, glue,” Dodson said.

They give it all away to families that need them. While the church helps distribute it, they say it’s a community effort to make the giveaway a success.

“It was surprising. We have a number of people who were very generous in giving us our supplies this year, even with the three different avenues of schools, ” Dodson said.

As the giveaway approaches a decade of service, organizers want to maintain their focus and continue the tradition.

“Because we want to step up and do our part in helping our community and our children get back to school,” Jones said.

The drive-thru ran from 10 a.m. to noon.