Madison County sees additional 27 COVID-19 cases; 1,372 total

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed 27 more cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co., bringing the total to 1,372.

The health department says nine of the newest cases are male and 18 are female.

The department says the ages range from 11 to 75.

The department says 22 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. One of those patients is on a ventilator.

They reported 915 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 58 people say they are feeling better.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 780 (56.8%)

38301: 450 (32.7%)

38356: 25 (2%)

38391: 19 (1.3%)

38366: 17 (1.2%)

38343: 16 (1.1%)

38313: 25 (2%)

38392: 6 (0.4%)

38355: 5 (0.3%)

38362: 13 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.3%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 3 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 7 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 451 (33%)

White: 489 (36%)

Asian: 8 (1%)

Hispanic: 45 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 17 (1%)

Unspecified: 362 (26%)

Gender:

Female: 739 (53.8%)

Male: 632 (46.1%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 915 (67%)

Not recovered: 310 (22%)

Better: 58 (4%)

Unknown: 67 (5%)

Deaths: 22 (2%)

Age: