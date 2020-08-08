Martial arts group celebrates law enforcement

MILAN, Tenn.–A local martial arts group showed their appreciation for those who serve and protect.

The students and instructors backed the blue in a fun way.

“As a business owner, I definitely appreciate having them around. There’s many times they’ll come here in the middle of the night and work out. If they see someone around my business, they’ll want to make sure it’s protected,” Andrew Wilson, 4th degree black belt and chief instructor at Wilson ATA, said.

Students and instructors at Wilson ATA in Milan threw a party for law enforcement, all to say thank you for what you do.

“Everyone likes to see that they’re appreciated. Sometimes, you hear good word from people here and there, but to see a whole community come together and show that they’re appreciated might mean something,” Wilson said.

Officers came by for a plate, and visited with the students.

“It’s a big thank you to all of the law enforcement officers that help our community, and I’m just glad to be a part of it,” Michael Fuller, 1st degree black belt and assistant instructor, said.

Organizers said they wanted to show their appreciation because they don’t feel law enforcement gets enough of that.

“What they do is really hard, they don’t get paid loads of money. They don’t always get the respect they need so we just want to show that we appreciate them,” Wilson said.

“I know with everything going on, they don’t get a lot of thank yous, so it’s a big deal for us to be able to do that for them,” Fuller said.

Organizers said all law enforcement from Gibson County was invited.