Pet of the Week: Marlena

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week!

This week’s special spotlight is on Marlena. She is over six-months-old, is sweet and playful!

She’s great with other dogs and loves life.

She’s a spitfire with lots of spunk and is ready to face all the adventures that might come her way.

After a day of adventures she’s looking to cuddle with her family and dream of the next day’s mysteries!

For more information, you can head to the Saving the Animals Together’s website or call (731) 313-7828.