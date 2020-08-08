Restaurants enjoy day two of tax free weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s day two of tax free weekend for restaurants.

According to the Department of Revenue, this sales tax holiday is a one time holiday for 2020.

Owners at Rock’n Dough in downtown Jackson said the weekend has helped business, especially with the pandemic.

Customers said they wanted to get out and help support local business during the sales tax holiday.

“I think it’s been good, especially given the current situation that the restaurants have been put in. We’ll take anything and are appreciative of anything that comes,” General Manager Dustin Johnson said.

Restaurant sales tax free weekend ends August 9 at 11:59 p.m.