122,712 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,223 deaths, 5,304 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 122,712 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, August 9. In addition, 1,223 people have died and 5,304 have been hospitalized. Another 80,997 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 2,127 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 39 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 684

Bedford County – 928

Benton County – 155

Bledsoe County – 705

Blount County – 1,303

Bradley County – 1,943

Campbell County – 248

Cannon County – 147

Carroll County – 314

Carter County — 522

Cheatham County – 595

Chester County – 221

Claiborne County – 272

Clay County – 76

Cocke County – 475

Coffee County – 545

Crockett County — 269

Cumberland County – 457

Davidson County – 20,620

Decatur County – 213

DeKalb County – 360

Dickson County – 691

Dyer County – 650

Fayette County – 698

Fentress County – 93

Franklin County – 330

Gibson County – 717

Giles County – 381

Grainger County – 197

Greene County – 492

Grundy County – 114

Hamblen County – 1,396

Hamilton County – 6,132

Hancock County – 80

Hardeman County — 917

Hardin County – 471

Hawkins County – 472

Haywood County — 500

Henderson County — 593

Henry County — 288

Hickman County – 268

Houston County – 59

Humphreys County – 124

Jackson County – 127

Jefferson County – 568

Johnson County – 280

Knox County – 4,600

Lake County – 787

Lauderdale County – 508

Lawrence County – 562

Lewis County — 75

Lincoln County – 302

Loudon County – 742

Macon County – 860

Madison County – 1,102

Marion County – 224

Marshall County – 301

Maury County – 1,257

McMinn County – 547

McNairy County — 378

Meigs County – 106

Monroe County – 444

Montgomery County – 1,939

Moore County — 63

Morgan County — 122

Obion County — 565

Overton County – 195

Perry County – 81

Pickett County — 35

Polk County – 206

Putnam County – 1,767

Rhea County – 536

Roane County – 475

Robertson County – 1,558

Rutherford County – 6,553

Scott County – 119

Sequatchie County – 105

Sevier County – 1,886

Shelby County – 23,238

Smith County – 452

Stewart County — 74

Sullivan County – 994

Sumner County – 3433

Tipton County – 1,208

Trousdale County – 1,583

Unicoi County – 166

Union County — 160

Van Buren County – 36

Warren County – 530

Washington County – 1,252

Wayne County – 226

Weakley County — 451

White County – 293

Williamson County – 3,551

Wilson County – 2,290

Out of state – 2,924

Pending – 3,161

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 150

Asian – 1,085

Black or African-American – 23,066

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 84

Other/Multiracial – 17,556

White – 55,187

Pending – 25,584

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 66,653

Hispanic – 19,175

Pending – 36,884

Gender:

Female – 61,562

Male – 59,804

Pending – 1,346

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.