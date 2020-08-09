37 COVID-19 cases confirmed; two additional deaths in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to complications with COVID-19, bringing the total to 24 deaths.

The health department says an 87-year-old female died August 8 and an 81-year-old male died August 9 due to complications from COVID-19.

The department says 37 more cases of the virus were confirmed. The department says there is now a total of 1,409 cases in Madison County.

The newest confirmed cases include 20 males, 17 females and range from ages seven to 94, according to the health department.

The department says 19 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. One of those patients is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 805 (57.1%)

38301: 459 (32.5%)

38356: 25 (1.7%)

38391: 19 (1.3%)

38366: 17 (1.2%)

38343: 16 (1.1%)

38313: 26 (2%)

38392: 6 (0.4%)

38355: 6 (0.4%)

38362: 14 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.3%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 3 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 7 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 456 (32.3%)

White: 496 (35.2%)

Asian: 8 (1%)

Hispanic: 45 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 18 (1.2%)

Unspecified: 386 (27.3%)

Gender:

Female: 756 (53.6%)

Male: 652 (46.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 930 (66%)

Not recovered: 320 (23%)

Better: 66 (4%)

Unknown: 69 (5%)

Deaths: 24 (2%)

Age: