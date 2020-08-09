FHU students welcomed back to campus

HENDERSON, Tenn.–A community welcomes students back for the fall semester.

Henderson Church of Christ welcomed hundreds of students back Sunday afternoon who attend Freed-Hardeman University.

They started with a brief church service, followed by some fun outside.

Students enjoyed ice cream, cornhole, and disc golf.

Many in the community say they’re glad to be back.

“These students have been away from us for many months, with the usual summer break plus a few more months, so we’re very excited to have them back,” campus minister Seth Stewart said.

“Having this fear of not really knowing if I’m going to be able to have a senior year was really scary. Now, being back and being with an amazing church family and the people I love, it means a lot,” campus ministry intern Jesse Bates said.

Students start back Monday for the fall semester.