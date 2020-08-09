Parents continue back-to-school prep

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans are getting ready for back-to-school.

On Sunday, parents were out and about buying school supplies for back to school.

Students in grade school and college are both getting ready.

“She’s starting back to college. This will be her first year at college, and we are moving her into her new dorm on Wednesday. Hopefully, everything is going to go well. I actually get to stay there this year, and we are just kind of finishing some last minute shopping,” said shopper Sherrita Dowell.

Some parents decided not to speak on camera, but did say they are preparing their kids for back-to-school.

The start date for the Jackson-Madison County School System is August 24.