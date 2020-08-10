123,914 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,233 deaths, 5,339 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 123,914 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, August 10. In addition, 1,233 people have died and 5,339 have been hospitalized. Another 83,170 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 1,817 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 39 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 693

Bedford County – 928

Benton County – 159

Bledsoe County – 708

Blount County – 1,314

Bradley County – 1,956

Campbell County – 254

Cannon County – 151

Carroll County – 325

Carter County — 524

Cheatham County – 599

Chester County – 223

Claiborne County – 276

Clay County – 78

Cocke County – 478

Coffee County – 548

Crockett County — 269

Cumberland County – 458

Davidson County – 20,722

Decatur County – 216

DeKalb County – 365

Dickson County – 698

Dyer County – 663

Fayette County – 702

Fentress County – 96

Franklin County – 332

Gibson County – 726

Giles County – 385

Grainger County – 200

Greene County – 504

Grundy County – 114

Hamblen County – 1,405

Hamilton County – 6,220

Hancock County – 81

Hardeman County — 930

Hardin County – 482

Hawkins County – 483

Haywood County — 510

Henderson County — 604

Henry County — 290

Hickman County – 273

Houston County – 59

Humphreys County – 128

Jackson County – 129

Jefferson County – 584

Johnson County – 285

Knox County – 4,685

Lake County – 792

Lauderdale County – 514

Lawrence County – 575

Lewis County — 74

Lincoln County – 309

Loudon County – 749

Macon County – 860

Madison County – 1,160

Marion County – 227

Marshall County – 304

Maury County – 1,272

McMinn County – 553

McNairy County — 381

Meigs County – 106

Monroe County – 452

Montgomery County – 1,952

Moore County — 61

Morgan County — 126

Obion County — 579

Overton County – 198

Perry County – 81

Pickett County — 37

Polk County – 207

Putnam County – 1,785

Rhea County – 538

Roane County – 485

Robertson County – 1,567

Rutherford County – 6,589

Scott County – 122

Sequatchie County – 106

Sevier County – 1,894

Shelby County – 23,485

Smith County – 455

Stewart County — 78

Sullivan County – 1,037

Sumner County – 3,449

Tipton County – 1,211

Trousdale County – 1,583

Unicoi County – 169

Union County — 162

Van Buren County – 36

Warren County – 533

Washington County – 1,277

Wayne County – 228

Weakley County — 463

White County – 294

Williamson County – 3,577

Wilson County – 2,321

Out of state – 2,947

Pending – 3,142

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 152

Asian – 1,091

Black or African-American – 23,239

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 83

Other/Multiracial – 17,594

White – 55,873

Pending – 25,882

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 67,317

Hispanic – 19,255

Pending – 37,342

Gender:

Female – 62,223

Male – 60,340

Pending – 1,351

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.