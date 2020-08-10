46 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 1,455 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 46 new positive cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 1,455.

Regional director Kim Tedford says of those 46 new cases, 19 are inmates at the Madison County Penal Farm and the Madison County Annex.

Tedford said testing at those facilities was completed on Friday; however, not all of the test results have been returned.

Tedford said 16 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is currently on a ventilator.

The health department says those cases include 30 men and 16 women, ranging from 1-year-old to 86-years-old.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 816 (56%)

38301: 492 (34%)

38356: 25 (1.7%)

38391: 19 (1.3%)

38366: 17 (1.1%)

38343: 16 (1%)

38313: 27 (1.9%)

38392: 6 (0.4%)

38355: 6 (0.4%)

38362: 15 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.3%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 3 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 7 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 464 (32%)

White: 501 (34%)

Asian: 8 (1%)

Hispanic: 45 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 18 (1%)

Unspecified: 419 (29%)

Gender:

Female: 772 (53%)

Male: 682 (46.9%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 960 (66%)

Not recovered: 331 (22.7%)

Better: 70 (4.8%)

Unknown: 70 (4.8%)

Deaths: 24 (1.7%)

Age: