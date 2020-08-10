Free WiFi to be installed at three housing complexes in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library, Jackson Housing Authority and Jackson Energy Authority are announcing a partnership which will bring free WiFi to three housing complexes, according to a news release.

WiFi has been installed in the community rooms at Lincoln Courts, Washington-Douglas and Kingfield apartments, the release says.

The release says the Jackson-Madison County Library bought networking equipment through a technology grant, while the housing authority bought desktop computers for each space.

JEA is providing the internet service for each complex, and will filter through the Library servers to make the access compliant with the Children’s Internet Protection Act, according to the release.

The project has been in progress for more than a year.

The computers can be used for children for tutoring and homework, and the Jackson Housing Authority plans to have staff in the rooms to assist students during certain hours.

Adults can use the space for job searches, creating resumes and accessing government services. Anyone with a smart device will be able to connect to the WiFi as well.