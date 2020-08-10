Freed-Hardeman celebrates first day of classes with ‘Tolling of the Bell’

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman brought back a tradition for students coming to campus for the first day of classes: the Tolling of the Bell.

President of FHU David Shannon says it is a tradition the university has been doing for many years.

“A bell that hung at school at Estrey Springs in the 1800’s. That school was founded by A.G Freed, part of the name sake of Freed Hardeman, that bell is rang at the beginning of each academic year,” Shannon said.

The bell rings at the end of each academic year during graduation, and Shannon says this has become a special tradition at Freed-Hardeman.

“It goes back and recaptures the symbolism of our long and rich heritage,” Shannon said.

Associate Vice President of Academics Vicki Johnson said the tradition is a great time for faculty to share stories and encourage students to find their passion.

“Current students can learn from those.. learn how to be successful based on what other students in the past have done,” Johnson said.

“So that they could go out and impact the world,” Shannon added.

Students wore masks this year during the tolling of the bell, and Freed-Hardeman held two chapel services instead of one to encourage social distancing between students and faculty.