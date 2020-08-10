Health department and UT/TSU extension to distribute free face masks

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, along with representatives from the University of Tennessee/Tennessee State University Extension office will distribute free washable, reusable cloth face masks in Jackson.

Masks will be available for pick-up at First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, August 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last. The church is located at 1573 North Highland Avenue in Jackson. Please use the rear entrance on Coatsland Drive to access the distribution line.

Please call the Jackson-Madison County COVID-19 Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771 if you have questions.