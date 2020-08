Jackson Police are investigating a fatal accident on the 1400 block of Campbell Street near the area of YMCA at 8:25 Monday night. Traffic is currently being redirected at Campbell and Parkway and also Campbell and Ridgecrest.

JPD says use caution if you are in the area and use alternative routes.

