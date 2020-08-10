Mugshots : Madison County : 08/07/20 – 08/10/20 August 10, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/30BRIAN HUGHES Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/30LEVETTE AGEE Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/30QUINTON BANKS Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/30EUGENE BELL Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/30DEVONTE BROWN Retaliation for past action, violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/30KENDRICK BROWN Aggravated assault, assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 7/30ACE CLARK JR Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/30RONDA DOTTS Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/30JAIME GARCIA Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/30JOSE GARZA Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 11/30ROSALIND HAYNES Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/30BRITTANY HOLMAN Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/30NGUYEN HUNG Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 14/30DEEUNTAYE JACKSON Violation of order of protection, aggravated domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/30ALLISON KILLOUGH Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/30KEIRA LOVE Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 17/30JASON MCGHEE Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 18/30JAMAREA MOORE Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 19/30WILLIAM PENNY Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 20/30PRESTON PRICE Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 21/30RONALD PURDY Criminal trespass, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 22/30JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 23/30JALYNN SETTLES False reports, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/30MARK SPRAGINS Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 25/30ANGELA STARKEY Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 26/30REGENA STOUT Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 27/30DERRICK THOMPSON Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/30JESSICA VASQUEZ Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 29/30COLLIN VESTAL Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 30/30HOUSTON WINFIELD Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/10/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest