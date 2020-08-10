Mugshots : Madison County : 08/07/20 – 08/10/20

1/30 BRIAN HUGHES Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault

2/30 LEVETTE AGEE Violation of probation

3/30 QUINTON BANKS Simple domestic assault

4/30 EUGENE BELL Violation of probation

5/30 DEVONTE BROWN Retaliation for past action, violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest



6/30 KENDRICK BROWN Aggravated assault, assault, reckless endangerment

7/30 ACE CLARK JR Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/30 RONDA DOTTS Violation of probation

9/30 JAIME GARCIA Simple domestic assault

10/30 JOSE GARZA Shoplifting/theft of property



11/30 ROSALIND HAYNES Failure to appear

12/30 BRITTANY HOLMAN Hold for investigation

13/30 NGUYEN HUNG Simple domestic assault, vandalism

14/30 DEEUNTAYE JACKSON Violation of order of protection, aggravated domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/30 ALLISON KILLOUGH Violation of community corrections



16/30 KEIRA LOVE Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

17/30 JASON MCGHEE Simple domestic assault, vandalism

18/30 JAMAREA MOORE Driving under the influence

19/30 WILLIAM PENNY Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct

20/30 PRESTON PRICE Driving under the influence



21/30 RONALD PURDY Criminal trespass, evading arrest

22/30 JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ Disorderly conduct

23/30 JALYNN SETTLES False reports, violation of probation, failure to appear

24/30 MARK SPRAGINS Aggravated domestic assault

25/30 ANGELA STARKEY Simple domestic assault



26/30 REGENA STOUT Driving under the influence

27/30 DERRICK THOMPSON Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/30 JESSICA VASQUEZ Shoplifting/theft of property

29/30 COLLIN VESTAL Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

30/30 HOUSTON WINFIELD Criminal trespass





























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/10/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.