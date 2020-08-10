New information released in chase, officer-involved shooting in Weakley County

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released new information about a pursuit last week that ended in Weakley County.

According to a news release, Illinois State Police originally stopped a vehicle near Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Thursday, when the passenger took control of the vehicle and drove away.

The individual, identified as 40-year-old Dante Faulkner, of Holly Springs, Mississippi, drove the vehicle into Kentucky, where officers with multiple agencies began to chase the vehicle, according to the release.

Law enforcement from the Kentucky State Police, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office chased Faulkner into Tennessee, where Kentucky State Police terminated the chase. Graves County, Fulton County and Marshall County continued the chase into Martin, where Faulkner crashed on the State Route 22 on ramp, according to the release.

Faulkner refused to get out of the vehicles for those deputies, then reversed the car toward them, leading to deputies from Graves County shooting the vehicle, the release says.

According to the release, Faulkner cut himself with a knife, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No one was injured when deputies fired at the car, the release says.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate, and all findings will be shared with the district attorney for review.