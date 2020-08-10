Two employees with Hardin County Schools test positive for COVID-19

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Two positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within Hardin County Schools.

Director of Schools Michael Davis said Monday morning that a bus driver has tested positive. That person also served as a teaching aid at the middle school.

As a result, four students and two adults are now in quarantine.

Also, an elementary school teacher has tested positive.

Davis said that person is a related arts teachers, so they did not have any students last week, and was only in school for two days.

To Davis’ knowledge, no students have tested positive at this time.

“We want to err on the side of safety while understanding the importance of going to school,” Davis said.