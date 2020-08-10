Website offers resources for parents, teachers

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Tennessee leaders have announced a new website designed to assist parents and teachers with educational resources.

It’s called “Best for All Central: Tennessee’s Hub for Learning and Teaching.”

School leaders, educators and families get free access to an extensive collection of resources to support learning, as well as features for locating specific resources quickly and easily.

The website even has video recordings of lessons that follow state guidelines.

Click here to visit the website.

