West Tennessee veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special celebration was held for a West Tennessee resident.
James Pulliam is a resident at Brookdale Jackson Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Jackson.
James’ birthday was Saturday and he turned 100 years old.
As a birthday present, he received over a hundred birthday cards from friends, family and other residents at the facility.
“Everyone doing what they have done here… it’s amazing, it’s amazing. I’m really shocked and thrilled,” Pulliam said.
A party was held for James on Saturday while following social distancing guidelines.
Balloons and goodies were also given to James as birthday presents.
He is also a World War 2 veteran.