West Tennessee veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special celebration was held for a West Tennessee resident.

James Pulliam is a resident at Brookdale Jackson Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Jackson.

James’ birthday was Saturday and he turned 100 years old.

As a birthday present, he received over a hundred birthday cards from friends, family and other residents at the facility.

“Everyone doing what they have done here… it’s amazing, it’s amazing. I’m really shocked and thrilled,” Pulliam said.

A party was held for James on Saturday while following social distancing guidelines.

Balloons and goodies were also given to James as birthday presents.

He is also a World War 2 veteran.