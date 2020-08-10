Yeates named next USJ head boys basketball coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday afternoon, USJ officially named Ryan Yeates as their next head boys basketball coach.

Yeates, a Jackson native and a graduate of Liberty Tech High School, has previously been with the USJ staff for one year serving as an assistant coach for the Bruins. Along with responsibilities at the high school level, Yeates will be taking over as the head middle school boys coach as well.

Considering the level of competition the Bruins have to face every year within their region, Yeates explained what it will take to bring his program back to the top of the standings.

“The main thing is just improvement,” said Yeates. “Because I feel like when you look at the big picture, sometimes you get swiped from underneath. But I feel that if you continuously build, build, build, we can shock a lot of people.”

Yeates now takes over a young USJ team that finished 6th in last year’s district standings.