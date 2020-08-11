2 charged in Monday attempted robbery in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have arrested two men following an attempted robbery early Monday morning.

According to a news release, officers responded to an attempted robbery at Casey’s General Store on St. John Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim told police he had been robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot.

Police say the victim was able to give a description of the vehicle, and one of the officers had seen a car matching the description pulling into Meadow Lane Apartments, where they were able to identify Victor Hill, 51, according to the release.

Officers were then able to identify the second individual as Brandon McCaslin, 38, who was arrested at his home Monday morning.

McCaslin and Hill are each charged with aggravated robbery. Hill has an additional charge of identity theft.