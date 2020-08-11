Additional COVID-19 patient dies from virus; 1,528 total confirmed cases in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed the death of the 25th Madison County resident due to COVID-19.

The health department says the patient, a 76-year-old man, died Monday due to complications from the virus.

In addition, 73 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 1,528.

The health department says 31 of those cases are inmates at the Madison County Penal Farm and the Madison County Jail Annex.

Fifteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized.

West Tennessee Healthcare says there were 106 COVID-positive patients hospitalized Tuesday morning, with 40 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 12 patients are on a ventilator.

The health department says of the 73 new cases, 44 are men and 29 are women. The patients range in age from 4-years-old to 93-years-old.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 837 (54.8%)

38301: 541 (35.4%)

38356: 27 (1.7%)

38391: 19 (1.2%)

38366: 17 (1.1%)

38343: 16 (1%)

38313: 28 (1.8%)

38392: 6 (0.4%)

38355: 6 (0.4%)

38362: 15 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.3%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 3 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 7 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 471 (31%)

White: 520 (34%)

Asian: 8 (1%)

Hispanic: 45 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 21 (1%)

Unspecified: 463 (30%)

Gender:

Female: 801 (52.4%)

Male: 726 (47.5%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 998 (65%)

Not recovered: 371 (24%)

Better: 64 (4%)

Unknown: 70 (5%)

Deaths: 25 (2%)

Age: