Chest recall

1/4 ESSENTIAL HOME CHEST RECALL PIC 1

2/4 ESSENTIAL HOME CHEST RECALL PIC 2

3/4 ESSENTIAL HOME CHEST RECALL PIC 3

4/4 ESSENTIAL HOME CHEST RECALL PIC 4







Thousands of furniture pieces sold exclusively at K-Mart are being recalled.

Transform is recalling it’s Essential Home Belmont four-drawer chests due to tip-over and entrapment hazards.

The recalled chests are reportedly unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall.

No incidents have been reported so far.

If you have one of these chests, stop using it and place it in an area that children cannot access.

Contact Transform to receive a free anchoring kit by calling (800) 659-7026 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.kmart.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.