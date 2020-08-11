Details released on fatal wreck on Campbell Street Monday night

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has released additional details on a wreck Monday night on Campbell Street near Hillary Drive.

Jackson police responded the two-car crash around 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

The release says officers and medical personnel found three people suffering injuries at the scene.

Everyone in the vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Two of those individuals have been identified as 19-year-old Brianna Mathis and 19-year-old Reagan Rollins, both of Bradford.

The release says Rollins and Mathis died as a result of their injuries.

The release says Mathis’ vehicle is believed to have crossed over double yellow lines into the second vehicle’s path, resulting in a head-on crash.

Investigators say they do not believe Mathis or Rollins were wearing seatbelts.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.