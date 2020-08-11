Diamond Williams joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in August 2020 as a multimedia journalist. She was born in Long Beach, California where she lived for 12 years of her life before moving to Las Vegas, Nevada.

She attended Dixie State University in St. George, Utah for two and a half years before transferring to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where she received her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism in May 2020.

During her time at UNLV, she was a reporter and anchor for Rebel Report, an Emmy award winning, student-run sports broadcast and social media platform.

Diamond discovered her passion for broadcasting her senior year of high school after watching a local news station nightly with her mother. She is now excited to be in Jackson and work for WBBJ-TV, pursuing her dreams of journalism, but also living out her dreams of living in the South.

In her free time, she enjoys volunteering abroad, going to the movies and shopping.

If you have a story idea or you just would like to say hello, you can contact Diamond at dwilliams@wbbjtv.com.