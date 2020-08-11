Henderson County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The 2020 Henderson County Free Fair has been canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The Henderson County Fair board along with Arnold Amusements, Inc. joined to make the decision out of an abundance of caution, and made the announcement via Facebook, stating:

“With the current situation and the unforeseen circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and under the current guidelines that are forever changing, we felt we could not provide the fair experience that you have come to love and expect.”

The fair is currently scheduled to return in Fall of 2021.