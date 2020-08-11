Henry County extends mask mandate through next week

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County has extended their mask mandate another week due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to a news release, Mayor Brent Greer extended the mask mandate for another seven days in Henry County.

Henry County Emergency Management Agency Director Ron Watkins says there are currently 191 active cases in Henry County.

The release says 45 of those cases were reported between Friday and Sunday. Only two new cases were reported Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.

The mask requirement went into effect on August 5.

“With this extension for another seven days, hopefully we will see a reduction in the number of positive cases in our county. We continue to feel this is the best defense to keep our businesses operating normally and getting our schools back open on time,” Mayor Greer said in the release.

The Henry County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 testing from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only.

The Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce is also continuing their #MaskUpHC campaign, and says 2,000 masks have been distributed throughout the community. Another shipment of about 8,000 masks are expected this week, and will be available at the Chamber for anyone needing a mask, according to the release.