Judge denies Zach Adams’ request for new trial in Holly Bobo case

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Zach Adams, the man convicted of the abduction, rape, and murder of Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011, returned to Hardin County for a hearing on a motion for a new trial.

Judge C. Creed McGinley heard the motion, as well as about 50 others, Tuesday morning.

McGinley denied all those motions, including the motion for a new trial.

Adams was sentenced to serve life without the possibility of parole during his September 2017 trial.

