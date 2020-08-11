Judge denies Zach Adams’ request for new trial in Holly Bobo case
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Zach Adams, the man convicted of the abduction, rape, and murder of Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011, returned to Hardin County for a hearing on a motion for a new trial.
Judge C. Creed McGinley heard the motion, as well as about 50 others, Tuesday morning.
McGinley denied all those motions, including the motion for a new trial.
Adams was sentenced to serve life without the possibility of parole during his September 2017 trial.