Local fraternity hosts food giveaway

JACKSON, Tenn. — A giveaway in Jackson makes sure people are fed.

Members of the Theta Iota Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. came together to help out their neighbors Tuesday.

They teamed up with the Mid-South Food Bank to help their community any way they can.

“We just want them to know, this too shall pass. This pandemic, we will get through it. But, we’re just trying to fill a void to help them get through this time,” Dwight Jones, Basileus, Theta Iota Graduate Chapter, Omega Psi Phi, said.

Everyone already had their trunks open, so there was as little contact as possible loading up the food.