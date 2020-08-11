Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/20 – 08/11/20

1/10 Cheri Bland Shoplifting/theft of property

2/10 Desean Watkins Aggravated assault

3/10 Elton Peterson Violation of community corrections

4/10 Felicia Mcelrath Aggravated domestic assault

5/10 Jason Tate Failure to appear



6/10 Joe Parham Failure to appear

7/10 Kenneth Burton Harassment domestic assault

8/10 Landon Simmons Failure to appear

9/10 Laura Butler Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/10 Lindsey Mckissack Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.