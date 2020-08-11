Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/20 – 08/11/20 August 11, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Cheri Bland Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Desean Watkins Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Elton Peterson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Felicia Mcelrath Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Jason Tate Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Joe Parham Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Kenneth Burton Harassment domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Landon Simmons Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Laura Butler Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Lindsey Mckissack Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest