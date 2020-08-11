New cafe opens to feed homeless during COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new cafe is open help feed the homeless.

Lovie Rankin, owner of Love and Soul Cafe on Hollywood Drive, wants to create a safe place for those in need and struggling during this difficult time.

She says she will be providing meals to the homeless every Monday.

Rankin came up with the idea through ministering and having a catering career for 13 years.

She says she simply wanted to give back to the community.

“We are people here that really care and are concerned about their well-being, as the natural being and the spiritual being, also,” Rankin said.

Rankin says God gave her the inspiration for the name, and she wants to give back by showing people they are loved.

Along with great food, Rankin says people will be able to receive spiritual counseling and guidance.