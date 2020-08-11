Scattered Storms Continue into the Evening

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Tuesday, August 11th

Much needed rainfall is finally returning to West Tennessee today, but not everyone is getting the benefit of the wet weather. In fact, some of those who are getting rainfall are dealing with strong thunderstorms producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. We’ll continue to see a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather through the rest of the day with another chance for thunderstorms tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger into the early evening in West Tennessee. The risk for severe weather is low but one or two thunderstorms could have some strong winds and due to being slow-moving may also create localized flash flooding. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s by sunrise Wednesday under cloudy skies with light winds.

If you’ve missed the rain today, another chance for rain is in the forecast tomorrow! Some showers and thunderstorms is possible in the morning but they look likelier after noon through the evening. A couple of thunderstorms could become strong or severe but the risk for severe weather is still low so most won’t have to worry about that. Temperatures will peak in the middle 80s Wednesday afternoon with warmer weather ahead later this week. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

