Scholarships now available for University of Memphis nursing students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The AT&T Foundation has made scholarships available for students in the University of Memphis’ nursing program.

According to a news release, the scholarships are available to all nursing students in need of financial assistance due to COVID-19.

The release says the fund will provide relief for living expenses including rent, utilities, food, tuition and books.

The University of Memphis’ Loewenberg College of Nursing has more than 1,100 students enrolled at the Memphis and Lambuth campuses, as well in online courses, according to the release.