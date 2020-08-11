West Tennessee counties receive tourism grant for infrastructure

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced Tuesday that 17 Tennessee communities will receive more than $1 million in grants.

In West Tennessee, those counties include:

  • Decatur County
  • City of Martin
  • Benton County

The grants are designed for areas looking to invest in tourism infrastructure including stages, signage, enhancements, park improvements, or other resources, according to a news release.

The grants address needs for eight at-risk and six distressed communities, according to the release.

The full list includes:

  • Decatur County
  • Grundy County
  • City of Smithville
  • Morgan County
  • Fentress County
  • DeKalb County
  • City of Lobelville
  • City of Martin
  • City of Wartburg
  • City of Celina
  • Union County
  • Town of Cumberland Gap
  • City of Sweetwater
  • Anderson County Government
  • Greene County
  • Benton County
  • Hamblen County
