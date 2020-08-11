West Tennessee counties receive tourism grant for infrastructure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced Tuesday that 17 Tennessee communities will receive more than $1 million in grants.

In West Tennessee, those counties include:

Decatur County

City of Martin

Benton County

The grants are designed for areas looking to invest in tourism infrastructure including stages, signage, enhancements, park improvements, or other resources, according to a news release.

The grants address needs for eight at-risk and six distressed communities, according to the release.

The full list includes: