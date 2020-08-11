West Tennessee counties receive tourism grant for infrastructure
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced Tuesday that 17 Tennessee communities will receive more than $1 million in grants.
In West Tennessee, those counties include:
- Decatur County
- City of Martin
- Benton County
The grants are designed for areas looking to invest in tourism infrastructure including stages, signage, enhancements, park improvements, or other resources, according to a news release.
The grants address needs for eight at-risk and six distressed communities, according to the release.
The full list includes:
- Decatur County
- Grundy County
- City of Smithville
- Morgan County
- Fentress County
- DeKalb County
- City of Lobelville
- City of Martin
- City of Wartburg
- City of Celina
- Union County
- Town of Cumberland Gap
- City of Sweetwater
- Anderson County Government
- Greene County
- Benton County
- Hamblen County