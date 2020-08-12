126,393 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,289 deaths, 5,554 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 126,393 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, August 12. In addition, 1,289 people have died and 5,554 have been hospitalized. Another 87,290 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 2,002 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 40 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 711

Bedford County – 940

Benton County – 161

Bledsoe County – 717

Blount County – 1,333

Bradley County – 2,013

Campbell County – 257

Cannon County – 157

Carroll County – 341

Carter County — 564

Cheatham County – 607

Chester County – 230

Claiborne County – 281

Clay County – 83

Cocke County – 485

Coffee County – 537

Crockett County — 277

Cumberland County – 483

Davidson County – 21,044

Decatur County – 218

DeKalb County – 369

Dickson County – 718

Dyer County – 679

Fayette County – 718

Fentress County – 98

Franklin County – 343

Gibson County – 749

Giles County – 391

Grainger County – 206

Greene County – 524

Grundy County – 122

Hamblen County – 1,425

Hamilton County – 6,408

Hancock County – 82

Hardeman County — 968

Hardin County – 486

Hawkins County – 500

Haywood County — 522

Henderson County — 626

Henry County — 303

Hickman County – 276

Houston County – 62

Humphreys County – 131

Jackson County – 131

Jefferson County – 596

Johnson County – 307

Knox County – 4,852

Lake County – 796

Lauderdale County – 523

Lawrence County – 593

Lewis County — 76

Lincoln County – 320

Loudon County – 774

Macon County – 870

Madison County – 1,222

Marion County – 230

Marshall County – 310

Maury County – 1,299

McMinn County – 567

McNairy County — 397

Meigs County – 109

Monroe County – 458

Montgomery County – 2,015

Moore County — 64

Morgan County — 130

Obion County — 598

Overton County – 221

Perry County – 83

Pickett County — 40

Polk County – 213

Putnam County – 1,840

Rhea County – 547

Roane County – 496

Robertson County – 1,587

Rutherford County – 6,719

Scott County – 124

Sequatchie County – 113

Sevier County – 1,916

Shelby County – 23,785

Smith County – 461

Stewart County — 79

Sullivan County – 1,075

Sumner County – 3,501

Tipton County – 1,217

Trousdale County – 1,583

Unicoi County – 175

Union County — 165

Van Buren County – 73

Warren County – 545

Washington County – 1,352

Wayne County – 230

Weakley County — 503

White County – 310

Williamson County – 3,656

Wilson County – 2,374

Out of state – 2,904

Pending – 3,124

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 160

Asian – 1,111

Black or African-American – 24,484

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 85

Other/Multiracial – 17,778

White – 58,694

Pending – 24,081

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 71,459

Hispanic – 19,677

Pending – 35,257

Gender:

Female – 63,587

Male – 61,509

Pending – 1,297

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.