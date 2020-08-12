164 marijuana plants found growing at Hardin Co. home

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County man is in custody after investigators found 164 marijuana plants growing behind a home in Crump.

Investigators say they received a call from a Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot about marijuana growing on Highway 22.

Investigators say they spoke with the homeowner, James Crites, who said he was growing marijuana behind the house.

Investigators searched the home and found dried marijuana leaves and drug paraphernalia in the home, in addition to 164 marijuana plants growing behind the home.

The plants ranged in size from starter plants in cups up to six-feet tall.

Investigators say those plants were confiscated and destroyed.

Crites is charged with manufacturing schedule VI drugs and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.