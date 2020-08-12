2 Dyersburg men face gun possession charges

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says two men have been charged after a weapons complaint on Tuesday.

Latavis Bailey, 43, and Terry Haymon, 47, were both charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun, according to a news release from Dyersburg police.

Around 8:40 p.m., Dyersburg police responded after a caller said a gun was pulled on her and her partner on Phillips Street, according to the release.

Dyersburg police say several people were detained and that a loaded 9 mm handgun was found in the vehicle used by the two men.

Police say Anthony Dismuke Jr. was a passenger in the vehicle.

Dismuke was wanted by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department for theft of property and failure to appear in court, according to the release.

The three men were transported to the law enforcement complex and are being held pending court action.