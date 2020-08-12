31 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 1,559 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 1,559.

The new cases include 18 men and 12 women between 8-years-old and 76-years-old. One of the patients did not disclose their gender.

Fifteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, according to the health department. The health department says none of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 855 (55%)

38301: 549 (35.2%)

38356: 27 (1.7%)

38391: 19 (1.2%)

38366: 17 (1%)

38343: 19 (1.2%)

38313: 28 (1.8%)

38392: 6 (0.4%)

38355: 6 (0.4%)

38362: 15 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 4 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 8 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 483 (31%)

White: 533 (34%)

Asian: 8 (1%)

Hispanic: 45 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 21 (1%)

Unspecified: 469 (30%)

Gender:

Female: 813 (52.1%)

Male: 744 (47.7%)

Unknown: 2 (0.2%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,194 (76%)

Not recovered: 202 (13%)

Better: 64 (4%)

Unknown: 74 (5%)

Deaths: 25 (2%)

Age: