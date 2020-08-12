Congressman Kustoff speaks with business owners at restaurant in Bells

BELLS, Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff had breakfast with his constituents at The Front Porch in Bells.

He spoke with several business owners and republican party members.

The conversations surrounded their personal experiences with COVID-19, and what Kustoff can do to help.

“I think everyone knows we have critical decisions we need to make as a nation,” Kustoff said. “Talking to people, but more importantly, listening to people, makes me a more effective and a better legislator.”

Kustoff also went to Mallards in Huntingdon and The Old Country Store in Jackson.