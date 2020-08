JACKSON, Tenn. — The STAR Center’s annual Dancing with the STARs fundraiser has been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a news release, the event will be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds on May 6, 2021.

The release says organizers wanted to meet Tennessee Pledge requirements, while dancers and choreographers have worked to put together their routines for the new date.

For more information on the event, click here.