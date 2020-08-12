Deer crashes into Scotts Hill Elementary School

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A deer decides to go to school — and causes some damages in the process!

Principal Brian Lane at Scotts Hill Elementary School says a deer was walking on the school’s playground last night. It got spooked by something and crashed through a glass door on school grounds.

The deer began running around the school. Not only was the hallway door shattered, but there was damage to the locker room as well.

Surveillance video shows the deer as it wanders throughout the building, wondering where it’s next class is.

Lane says they were able to corner the deer and herd it out of the building with the help of the police.

“One of our coaches called and then we contacted the police. The police came down and kind of assessed the situation. We had the deer locked in a locker room. It did not have another outlet,” Lane says.

Lane told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News he has never seen anything like this before, but it is not uncommon for other animals to roam the property.