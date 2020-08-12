Giveaway provides countless masks to Madison County residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, along with members from the University of Tennessee/Tennessee State University Extension Office, hosted a free mask giveaway.

Drivers stopped by the First Presbyterian Church on North Highland Avenue in Jackson to pick up free masks on Wednesday.

“As a church, this is our community. Our community is our priority. The health and safety is our priority, and we felt this is one way we can help out,” said FPC Associate Pastor Courtney Bowen.

Madison County has been under a mask mandate since July 3. Many schools are already open or starting soon.

“We make sure that they get just what they need and that they know they are washable and to wash them after they’ve been used,” said FPC member Susannah White.

Officials say wearing masks is helping slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I heard it on the news, and I am really up on the masks. I believe in it. I have an elderly neighbor — me and my husband — so I decided to come out and take advantage of it,” said Cheryl Barnett, who received a mask.

“It was quick. I thought there would be a long line, but it was quick. So I was glad about that. They offered this free water, so that was a plus because I need it,” said Belinda Legue, who got a mask. “I am glad about the mask because I just think that it is a good thing for everybody to wear them.”

“I got one for me and one for my husband. I just think this is a wonderful program because sometimes it’s hard to get out and get a mask,” said Polly Pledger, who received a mask.

They gave away so many masks that it was hard to count!

There will be another mask giveaway on August 19.